Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 7 December 2019 is as follows: 73,174 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 85,350 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 73,174 Rs 85,350 Rs 67,076 Karachi Rs 73,174 Rs 85,350 Rs 67,076 Lahore Rs 73,174 Rs 85,350 Rs 67,076 Islamabad Rs 73,174 Rs 85,350 Rs 67,076 Rawalpindi Rs 73,174 Rs 85,350 Rs 67,076 Peshawar Rs 73,174 Rs 85,350 Rs 67,076 Quetta Rs 73,174 Rs 85,350 Rs 67,076 Sialkot Rs 73,174 Rs 85,350 Rs 67,076