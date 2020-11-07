Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 7 November 2020 is as follows: 99,700 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 116,300 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 99,700 Rs 116,300 Rs 91,391 Karachi Rs 99,700 Rs 116,300 Rs 91,391 Lahore Rs 99,700 Rs 116,300 Rs 91,391 Islamabad Rs 99,700 Rs 116,300 Rs 91,391 Rawalpindi Rs 99,700 Rs 116,300 Rs 91,391 Peshawar Rs 99,700 Rs 116,300 Rs 91,391 Quetta Rs 99,700 Rs 116,300 Rs 91,391 Sialkot Rs 99,700 Rs 116,300 Rs 91,391