Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 7 September 2019 is as follows: 76,603 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 89,255 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 76,603 Rs 89,255 Rs 70,219 Karachi Rs 76,603 Rs 89,255 Rs 70,219 Lahore Rs 76,603 Rs 89,255 Rs 70,219 Islamabad Rs 76,603 Rs 89,255 Rs 70,219 Rawalpindi Rs 76,603 Rs 89,255 Rs 70,219 Peshawar Rs 76,603 Rs 89,255 Rs 70,219 Quetta Rs 76,603 Rs 89,255 Rs 70,219 Sialkot Rs 76,603 Rs 89,255 Rs 70,219