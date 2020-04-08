Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 8 April 2020 is as follows: 88,700 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 103,500 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 88,700 Rs 103,500 Rs 81,308 Karachi Rs 88,700 Rs 103,500 Rs 81,308 Lahore Rs 88,700 Rs 103,500 Rs 81,308 Islamabad Rs 88,700 Rs 103,500 Rs 81,308 Rawalpindi Rs 88,700 Rs 103,500 Rs 81,308 Peshawar Rs 88,700 Rs 103,500 Rs 81,308 Quetta Rs 88,700 Rs 103,500 Rs 81,308 Sialkot Rs 88,700 Rs 103,500 Rs 81,308