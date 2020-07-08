Latest gold rates, silver rates and currency rates are available at Urdu Point.

The gold rate in Pakistan for today, 8 July 2020 is as follows: 96,400 per 10 grams, and the price of gold is Rs 112,400 per Tola.

Urdu Point provides the gold rates for various cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Rates for each of these cities can be checked here. Moreover, the gold rates are available for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat separately.

The rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of multiple cities. See the table below:

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 96,400 Rs 112,400 Rs 88,366 Karachi Rs 96,400 Rs 112,400 Rs 88,366 Lahore Rs 96,400 Rs 112,400 Rs 88,366 Islamabad Rs 96,400 Rs 112,400 Rs 88,366 Rawalpindi Rs 96,400 Rs 112,400 Rs 88,366 Peshawar Rs 96,400 Rs 112,400 Rs 88,366 Quetta Rs 96,400 Rs 112,400 Rs 88,366 Sialkot Rs 96,400 Rs 112,400 Rs 88,366