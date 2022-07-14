Tokayev Calls For Creating Favorable Conditions for Relocation of Companies Leaving Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) SULTAN, July 14 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday instructed the government to create favorable conditions for the relocation of companies that are exiting the Russian market.

"We are witnessing a global struggle for investment capital.

Every second of almost 1,400 large foreign companies has suspended operations or completely left the Russian market. The government should create favorable conditions for their relocation to Kazakhstan. This will give us good opportunities to increase the production of medium and high value added goods," Tokayev told a government meeting.