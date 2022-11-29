Tokayev, Putin Discuss Creation of 'Gas Union' of Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan - Astana

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the creation of a "tripartite gas union" between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan at the Moscow meeting, Tokayev's spokesman Ruslan Zheldibay said on Tuesday.

The two meet on Monday as the Kazakh leader was on a visit to the Russian capital.

"During the talks in the Kremlin between the presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia, they talked about creating a 'tripartite gas union' consisting of Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan in order to coordinate actions in the transportation of Russian gas through the territories of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan," Zheldibay wrote on social media.