UrduPoint.com

Tokayev, Putin Discuss Creation Of 'Gas Union' Of Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan - Astana

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Tokayev, Putin Discuss Creation of 'Gas Union' of Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan - Astana

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the creation of a "tripartite gas union" between Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan at the Moscow meeting, Tokayev's spokesman Ruslan Zheldibay said on Tuesday.

The two meet on Monday as the Kazakh leader was on a visit to the Russian capital.

"During the talks in the Kremlin between the presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia, they talked about creating a 'tripartite gas union' consisting of Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan in order to coordinate actions in the transportation of Russian gas through the territories of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan," Zheldibay wrote on social media.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Social Media Visit Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Gas

Recent Stories

Saidpur Village inhabited by Muslims, Hindus, and ..

Saidpur Village inhabited by Muslims, Hindus, and Sikhs before 1947

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronal ..

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

10 hours ago
 Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesets ..

Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesetsk, Put Into Orbit - Defense Mi ..

10 hours ago
 Beale returns to Rangers as manager

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.