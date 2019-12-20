Tokyo Backs Kamchatka LNG Transshipment Hub Plan - Economy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Japan's government supports the option to reload the liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced under Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project from icebreakers navigating the Northern Sea Route to tankers near the Kamchatka Peninsula, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama said in an interview with Sputnik on Friday.

The agreement on Japan's participation in the project was reached on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in September.

"Businessmen also consider the possibility of transshiping LNG that is loaded on the icebreakers of the Northern Sea Route to conventional tankers in the Kamchatka Peninsula area, and I suppose that the Japanese government strongly supports this," Kajiyama said.

The Arctic LNG 2 project, launched by Russian energy giant Novatek, involves the development of the Utrenneye gas and condensate field, which is located on the Gydan Peninsula in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area. Japanese Mitsui & Co. and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation have a joint 10 percent stake in the project.

Arctic LNG 2 is set to transport LNG to Asian markets. The project entails the construction of three liquefaction trains in the region with a total production capacity of 19.8 million tonnes of LNG per year. The first train is expected to be launched in 2023, while the second and the third ones will be commissioned in 2024 and 2026, respectively.