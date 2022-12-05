Tokyo Closely Monitoring Economic Impact of Price Cap on Russian Oil - Cabinet

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Tokyo is closely monitoring the impact of a price cap on Russian oil on both the national and global economies, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

"The price ceiling for Russian crude oil adopted by the G7 and European countries aims to reduce Russia's oil revenues and bring stability to the global oil market. As for the question of the specific effect of these measures, I cannot indicate this at the moment, but in countries that have not taken these measures, there will be an effect of a decrease in prices on Russian oil, which will lead to a reduction in Russia's oil revenues. We remain closely monitoring the impact on our country and the global economy and will work closely with the G7 and the global community," Matsuno told a press conference.

Last week, the European Union reached an agreement on setting a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel, which went into effect on Monday. The cap will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below International Energy Agency benchmark.

The G7 nations and Australia also agreed that same day to set a $60 price ceiling on oil from Russia.

Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports since the country launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In September, the G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose a price cap on Russian oil and urged all nations to support the initiative. In October, the EU introduced its eighth package of sanctions against Moscow, which included a legislative basis for setting a price cap for maritime shipments of Russian oil to third countries.

On Sunday, the OPEC+ alliance decided to maintain the current quotas for oil production. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, commenting on the upcoming embargo, said that Russia would not accept the price cap, even if the measure forces it to cut oil production. According to Novak, such restrictions are interference in market forces.