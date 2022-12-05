UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Closely Monitoring Economic Impact Of Price Cap On Russian Oil - Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Tokyo Closely Monitoring Economic Impact of Price Cap on Russian Oil - Cabinet

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Tokyo is closely monitoring the impact of a price cap on Russian oil on both the national and global economies, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

"The price ceiling for Russian crude oil adopted by the G7 and European countries aims to reduce Russia's oil revenues and bring stability to the global oil market. As for the question of the specific effect of these measures, I cannot indicate this at the moment, but in countries that have not taken these measures, there will be an effect of a decrease in prices on Russian oil, which will lead to a reduction in Russia's oil revenues. We remain closely monitoring the impact on our country and the global economy and will work closely with the G7 and the global community," Matsuno told a press conference.

Last week, the European Union reached an agreement on setting a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel, which went into effect on Monday. The cap will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below International Energy Agency benchmark.

The G7 nations and Australia also agreed that same day to set a $60 price ceiling on oil from Russia.

Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports since the country launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In September, the G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose a price cap on Russian oil and urged all nations to support the initiative. In October, the EU introduced its eighth package of sanctions against Moscow, which included a legislative basis for setting a price cap for maritime shipments of Russian oil to third countries.

On Sunday, the OPEC+ alliance decided to maintain the current quotas for oil production. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, commenting on the upcoming embargo, said that Russia would not accept the price cap, even if the measure forces it to cut oil production. According to Novak, such restrictions are interference in market forces.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Oil Tokyo Same Alliance Lead Price February September October Gas Sunday Market All From Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

4 minutes ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

32 minutes ago
 Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resili ..

Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resilient country: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

2 hours ago
 Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diver ..

Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diverse fields: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to work with Afghan govt to address terro ..

Pakistan to work with Afghan govt to address terrorist outfits challenge: FM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.