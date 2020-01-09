UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Exchange Close Sharply Higher On Eased Concerns Over Middle East Tension

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 03:59 PM

Tokyo exchange close sharply higher on eased concerns over Middle east tension

Tokyo stocks rebounded Thursday, closing sharply higher, as investor sentiment was lifted by eased concerns over tensions escalating further between the United States and Iran, with the yen's softer tone adding support

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks rebounded Thursday, closing sharply higher, as investor sentiment was lifted by eased concerns over tensions escalating further between the United States and Iran, with the Yen's softer tone adding support.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 535.11 points, or 2.

31 percent, from Wednesday to close the day at 23,739.87, marking its highest closing level since Dec. 27.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 27.65 points, or 1.63 percent, to finish at 1,729.05.

Export-related shares, marine transportation and precision instrument-linked issues comprised notable gainers by the close of play.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Tokyo United States Tokyo Stock Exchange Stocks All From

Recent Stories

Sale of loose milk to be banned from 2022: Punjab ..

6 minutes ago

CCC transfers Arshad Malik video scandal case to A ..

6 minutes ago

Two more polio cases surface in KP

6 minutes ago

EU Chief Negotiator Barnier Warns UK of No-Deal Br ..

2 minutes ago

Fire-hit Australian farmers vow to rise from the a ..

2 minutes ago

Health team utilizing all available resources to f ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.