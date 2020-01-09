Tokyo exchange close sharply higher on eased concerns over Middle east tension

Tokyo stocks rebounded Thursday, closing sharply higher, as investor sentiment was lifted by eased concerns over tensions escalating further between the United States and Iran, with the yen's softer tone adding support

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks rebounded Thursday, closing sharply higher, as investor sentiment was lifted by eased concerns over tensions escalating further between the United States and Iran, with the Yen's softer tone adding support.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 535.11 points, or 2.

31 percent, from Wednesday to close the day at 23,739.87, marking its highest closing level since Dec. 27.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 27.65 points, or 1.63 percent, to finish at 1,729.05.

Export-related shares, marine transportation and precision instrument-linked issues comprised notable gainers by the close of play.