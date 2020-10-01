Tokyo exchange says trade to resume Friday after shutdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Trade will resume Friday on Tokyo's stock markets, their operator said Thursday, after a "hardware failure" caused an unprecedented day-long shutdown of one of the world's biggest exchanges

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Trade will resume Friday on Tokyo's stock markets, their operator said Thursday, after a "hardware failure" caused an unprecedented day-long shutdown of one of the world's biggest exchanges.

"We plan to conduct buying and selling as usual tomorrow," the Tokyo Stock Exchange said in a statement, hours after officials said the problem had been identified and was being fixed.