Tokyo Exchange Says Trade To Resume Friday After Shutdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:17 PM

Trade will resume Friday on Tokyo's stock markets, their operator said Thursday, after a "hardware failure" caused an unprecedented day-long shutdown of one of the world's biggest exchanges

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Trade will resume Friday on Tokyo's stock markets, their operator said Thursday, after a "hardware failure" caused an unprecedented day-long shutdown of one of the world's biggest exchanges.

"We plan to conduct buying and selling as usual tomorrow," the Tokyo Stock Exchange said in a statement, hours after officials said the problem had been identified and was being fixed.

