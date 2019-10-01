UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Leads Asian Market Gains 01 October 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 01:20 PM

Tokyo leads Asian market gains 01 October 2019

Sian markets mostly rose Tuesday after Wall Street finished a volatile quarter on a positive note, while China began a week-long break to celebrate the 70th birthday of the People's Republic

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ):Asian markets mostly rose Tuesday after Wall Street finished a volatile quarter on a positive note, while China began a week-long break to celebrate the 70th birthday of the People's Republic.

Following Wall Street's lead, Tokyo climbed 0.7 percent, helped by a drop in the yen and as investors shrugged off a Japanese survey that showed business confidence continued falling.

Buyer sentiment got a boost from comments from the Trump administration denying the likelihood of potential new US restrictions on Chinese investment, analysts said.

"US stocks rebounded and the dollar topped 108 yen" in a positive development for Japanese exporters, Seiichi Suzuki, senior market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, told AFP.

Taipei and Singapore both jumped 1.0 percent and gains were also seen in Wellington and Seoul. Manila and Bangkok were both down by around half a percent while Jakarta was flat.

Investors are looking ahead to the resumption of talks between Beijing and Washington this month, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist of Prudential Financial.

The talks are "clearly a positive for the markets because the effect it has on the world economy is paramount going into the last quarter", Krosby said.

Markets in China and Hong Kong were closed for a public holiday as anniversary celebrations were underway in Beijing but with mass protests planned in the southern financial hub.

Sydney rose 0.3 percent ahead of a central bank meeting, with a rate cut predicted by a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Oil prices had fallen sharply Monday following reports that Saudi Arabia restored oil production more quickly than expected following attacks on infrastructure.

The retreat in prices also came after remarks by Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman endorsing a non-military solution for a longstanding conflict with Iran, which Saudi Arabia has blamed for the recent oilfield attacks.

He told "60 minutes" a war would be catastrophic for global growth.

"Oil supplies will be disrupted and oil prices will jump to unimaginably high numbers that we haven't seen in our lifetimes," the prince said.

On Tuesday Brent crude was still down but West Texas Intermediate rose 0.5 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Iran Dollar China Washington Oil Trump Saudi Bank Beijing Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Bangkok Lead Quincy Saudi Arabia Hub Mohammed Bin Salman Stocks Market From Suzuki Asia

Recent Stories

Vivo Ropes in Fahad Mustafa as Its First Brand Amb ..

28 minutes ago

Flash flood washes away three children in Maidan

3 minutes ago

Bilawal doing politics on human rights bills: Dr S ..

3 minutes ago

Tokyo leads Asian market gains in holiday trade

37 seconds ago

PM exposes real face of fascist Modi across the gl ..

4 minutes ago

Two killed,7 injured in roof collapse incident in ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.