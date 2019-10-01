Tokyo leads Asian market gains in holiday trade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Asian markets mostly rose Tuesday after Wall Street finished a volatile quarter on a positive note, while China began a week-long break to celebrate the 70th birthday of the People's Republic

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ):Asian markets mostly rose Tuesday after Wall Street finished a volatile quarter on a positive note, while China began a week-long break to celebrate the 70th birthday of the People's Republic.

Following Wall Street's lead, Tokyo closed 0.6 percent higher, helped by a drop in the yen and as investors shrugged off a Japanese survey that showed business confidence continued to fall.

Buyer sentiment was boosted by comments from the Trump administration denying the likelihood of new US restrictions on Chinese investment, analysts said.

"US stocks rebounded and the dollar topped 108 yen" in a positive development for Japanese exporters, said Seiichi Suzuki, senior market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

Taipei jumped 1.3 percent and Singapore climbed 1.0 percent, with gains also seen in Wellington and Seoul. Manila and Bangkok were both down however while Jakarta fell slightly.

Investors are looking ahead to the resumption of trade war talks between Beijing and Washington next week, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist of Prudential Financial.

The latest discussions set for October 10 are "clearly a positive for the markets because the effect it has on the world economy is paramount going into the last quarter", Krosby said.

Markets in China and Hong Kong were closed for a public holiday as anniversary celebrations were held in Beijing and pro-democracy protesters took to the streets in the southern financial hub.

In early European trade London edged up 0.1 percent, and Paris and Frankfurt also made slight gains.

- Australia rate cut - Sydney rose 0.8 percent and the Australian dollar dipped after the Reserve Bank of Australia announced it had cut interest rates to a historic new low.

Amid fears about the flagging domestic economy, the central bank slashed rates by another 25 basis points to 0.75 percent.

Resource-rich Australia dodged the worst of the financial crisis but the economy recently recorded its weakest annual growth in a decade, expanding just 1.4 percent in the year to June.

It is also feeling the impact of US-China trade tensions, which have rattled the global economy as central banks worldwide attempt to offset economic risks by lowering rates.

"I suspect Aussie bears will wait for the short cover rally before reneging with long-term strategic buyers who are positioning for a US-China trade war detente are more than content to average in at current prices," said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.

Oil prices had fallen sharply Monday following reports that Saudi Arabia restored oil production more quickly than expected following attacks on infrastructure.

The retreat in prices also came after remarks by Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman endorsing a non-military solution for a longstanding conflict with Iran, which Saudi Arabia has blamed for the recent oilfield attacks.

He told "60 minutes" a war would be catastrophic for global growth.

"Oil supplies will be disrupted and oil prices will jump to unimaginably high numbers that we haven't seen in our lifetimes," the prince said.

On Tuesday Brent crude was still down but West Texas Intermediate rebounded to rise 0.4 percent.

- Key figures around 0700 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 21,885.24 (close) Hong Kong (closed) - Hang Seng at 26,092.27 Shanghai (closed) - Composite at 2,905.19 London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,418.48 New York - Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 26,916.83 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0885 from $1.0900 at 2050 GMT Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2285 from $1.2294 Dollar/yen: UP at 108.22 yen from 108.10 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.62 pence from 88.66 penceWest Texas Intermediate: UP 37 cents at $54.27 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN $1.13 at $60.78 per barrel