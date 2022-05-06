UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Markets Close Higher

May 06, 2022

Tokyo markets close higher

Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday on bargain-hunting, but gains were limited as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of US jobs data

Tokyo, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday on bargain-hunting, but gains were limited as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of US jobs data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.69 percent, or 185.03 points, to end at 27,003.56, while the broader Topix index added 0.93 percent, or 17.56 points, to 1,915.91.

The Dollar fetched 130.64 yen, against 130.20 Yen in New York on Thursday.

The Nikkei fell at the open, extending losses on Wall Street with traders disheartened by the prospect of interest hikes in the United States.

But then "bargain-hunting began, prompting a recovery" in share prices, Okasan Online Securities said.

At the same time, ahead of US jobs data due later on Friday, "speculative buyers opted to square their positions" to minimise their exposure to market risk, Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities, told AFP.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Japan Airlines jumped 2.98 percent to 2,242 yen.

After market close, JAL posted an annual net loss of 177.5 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in a recovery from the 286.7 billion yen loss it logged a year earlier.

And for the current 2022/23 financial year, Japan's second-largest carrier projected a full-year net profit of 45 billion yen.

JAL warned of "intensifying uncertainty" due to the war in Ukraine and soaring oil prices, but said "demand for both domestic and international flights will likely pick up as the impact from Covid-19 is steadily drawing to a close".

SoftBank Group shed 2.26 percent to 5,170 yen while Sony Group lost 0.44 percent to 11,110 yen.

Toyota climbed 2.15 percent to 2,276 yen, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing firmed 1.02 percent to 61,320 yen and Toshiba gained 2.80 percent to 5,580 yen.

