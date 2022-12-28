UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Markets End Lower

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Tokyo markets end lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares closed lower on Wednesday, following falls in US high-tech shares and with investors treading carefully after Japan's announcement on Covid-19 test requirements for travellers from mainland China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.41 percent, or 107.37 points, to end at 26,340.50, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.06 percent, or 1.13 points, to 1,909.02.

The Dollar stood at 133.81 yen, against 133.44 Yen on Tuesday in New York.

The Tokyo market was dragged down by falling tech shares on Wall Street, where technology companies were spooked by US yields trending higher.

Adding to this was Japan's announcement on Tuesday that it will require Covid-19 tests on arrival for travellers from mainland China from Friday, after Beijing declared it will end inbound quarantine requirements.

The move made Japan one of the first countries to impose China-specific travel restrictions this week, with Hong Kong authorities saying they were "greatly disappointed" by what they called Tokyo's "hasty decision".

Japan's announcement "likely had a negative impact on shares for the inbound sector", Toshikazu Horiuchi of IwaiCosmo Securities told AFP.

ANA Holdings fell 1.27 percent to 2,826 yen and its rival Japan Airlines was down 0.76 percent to 2,715 yen.

Among other major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group lost 1.46 percent to 5,711 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slid 1.10 percent to 81,420 yen.

Meanwhile, Sony Group gained 0.24 percent to 10,180 yen and Toyota edged up 0.08 percent to 1,819 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Dollar China Beijing Hong Kong Tokyo New York Japan Market From Toyota

Recent Stories

DEWA’s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,00 ..

DEWA’s &#039;TESTIAC&#039; project reduces 44,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annu ..

12 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh ..

AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh National Oil Company subsidiar ..

27 minutes ago
 S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit ..

S. Korea&#039;s lunar orbiter Danuri enters orbit of moon

1 hour ago
 Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises ..

Philippine death toll from rains and floods rises to 25

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th December 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.