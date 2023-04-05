Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Markets End Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Tokyo markets end lower

Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday, with investors spooked by a stronger yen and weaker US jobs data that dragged down New York shares

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday, with investors spooked by a stronger yen and weaker US jobs data that dragged down New York shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 474.16 points, to end at 27,813.26, while the broader Topix index lost 1.92 percent, or 38.92 points, to 1,983.84.

The dollar stood at 131.55 yen, against 131.65 yen in New York on Tuesday.

The Tokyo market followed losses in the US market, where the latest jobs data continued to show signs of cooling.

The latest data registered relatively fewer job openings in February than in January -- a softer-than-expected report that "provided a shock to the market overnight", Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank wrote in a note.

The figures in particular prompted the sell-off in Japan of "economically sensitive stocks and stocks in high price ranges", IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

Investor sentiment was also chilled by the yen's strengthening trend, the brokerage added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Panasonic Holdings added 1.97 percent to 1,240 yen following a media report that it was in talks with European automakers BMW and Stellantis over the construction of a new electric vehicle battery factory.

Nintendo plunged 3.08 percent to 5,245 yen, a day after it said European owners of its Switch console would get free lifetime repairs following thousands of complaints about defective units.

SoftBank Group was down 0.59 percent to 5,213 yen, Sony Group trimmed 1.70 percent to 11,810 yen and Toyota slid 2.44 percent to 1,852.5 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Dollar Vehicle Job Bank Tokyo Price New York Japan January February Stocks Market Media Toyota BMW Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemn Israel police attack on ..

Pakistan strongly condemn Israel police attack on Palestinian worshipers in Al A ..

7 seconds ago
 UN chief slams Taliban ban on Afghan women working ..

UN chief slams Taliban ban on Afghan women working for UN; calls for revocation

4 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders holds iftar for Malaysian ..

Muslim Council of Elders holds iftar for Malaysian religious leaders

16 minutes ago
 PAC directs authorities to conduct DAC

PAC directs authorities to conduct DAC

4 minutes ago
 Pak-China marine cooperation must to eradicate by- ..

Pak-China marine cooperation must to eradicate by-catch, raise income

11 minutes ago
 Special Assistant to KP Caretaker Chief Minister M ..

Special Assistant to KP Caretaker Chief Minister Malik Mehr Elahi assumes charge ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.