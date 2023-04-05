Tokyo markets end lower

Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday, with investors spooked by a stronger yen and weaker US jobs data that dragged down New York shares

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday, with investors spooked by a stronger yen and weaker US jobs data that dragged down New York shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 474.16 points, to end at 27,813.26, while the broader Topix index lost 1.92 percent, or 38.92 points, to 1,983.84.

The dollar stood at 131.55 yen, against 131.65 yen in New York on Tuesday.

The Tokyo market followed losses in the US market, where the latest jobs data continued to show signs of cooling.

The latest data registered relatively fewer job openings in February than in January -- a softer-than-expected report that "provided a shock to the market overnight", Rodrigo Catril of National Australia Bank wrote in a note.

The figures in particular prompted the sell-off in Japan of "economically sensitive stocks and stocks in high price ranges", IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

Investor sentiment was also chilled by the yen's strengthening trend, the brokerage added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Panasonic Holdings added 1.97 percent to 1,240 yen following a media report that it was in talks with European automakers BMW and Stellantis over the construction of a new electric vehicle battery factory.

Nintendo plunged 3.08 percent to 5,245 yen, a day after it said European owners of its Switch console would get free lifetime repairs following thousands of complaints about defective units.

SoftBank Group was down 0.59 percent to 5,213 yen, Sony Group trimmed 1.70 percent to 11,810 yen and Toyota slid 2.44 percent to 1,852.5 yen.