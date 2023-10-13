Open Menu

Tokyo Markets End Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Tokyo markets end lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday, extending falls on Wall Street as US inflation data renewed concerns over higher interest rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.55 percent, or 178.67 points, to end at 32,315.99, while the broader Topix index lost 1.44 percent, or 33.74 points, to 2,308.75.

The Dollar stood at 149.70 yen, against 149.79 Yen in New York late Thursday.

A forecast-topping US inflation report revived fears the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again before the end of the year.

The reading showed the consumer prices index rose slightly more than expected in September, highlighting the tough work still to do in the battle against inflation.

While not disastrous, the CPI update "did imply that markets might have been too quick to dismiss the possibility of a November rate hike after this week's dovish Fed nudge," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

Led by Wall Street falls, Japan's Nikkei dropped as well, but not as sharply as it should have, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

The Nikkei showed some "strength" after being bolstered by the impressive performance of Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing and other high-priced stocks, the brokerage added.

Fast Retailing soared 5.74 percent to 35,690 yen, after saying it expected to improve its earnings on the back of record annual profits.

Among other major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group shed 0.29 percent to 6,508 yen, Sony Group lost 1.94 percent to 12,850 yen and Toyota trimmed 1.91 percent to 2,687.5 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo Reading New York Japan September November Stocks Market Toyota

Recent Stories

IMF praises UAE economic and financial development ..

IMF praises UAE economic and financial developments

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2023

4 hours ago
 National Library and Archives signs MoU with State ..

National Library and Archives signs MoU with State Archival Service of Ukraine

12 hours ago
 Ashrafi calls for observance of 'Solidarity Day wi ..

Ashrafi calls for observance of 'Solidarity Day with Palestine’ globally

12 hours ago
 Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landown ..

Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landowners to help them pay out elect ..

13 hours ago
Mohamed Al Hussaini chairs WBG/IMF Development Com ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini chairs WBG/IMF Development Committee meeting, calls for unif ..

13 hours ago
 All Blacks coach Foster rings changes for Ireland ..

All Blacks coach Foster rings changes for Ireland quarter-final

13 hours ago
 HESCO Chief suspends ASE Mirpurkhas

HESCO Chief suspends ASE Mirpurkhas

13 hours ago
 World Cup -- New Zealand team to play Ireland

World Cup -- New Zealand team to play Ireland

13 hours ago
 Stock markets stall, oil prices pare back gains

Stock markets stall, oil prices pare back gains

13 hours ago
 Cricket: Australia v South Africa World Cup scoreb ..

Cricket: Australia v South Africa World Cup scoreboard

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business