Tokyo markets end lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday, extending falls on Wall Street as US inflation data renewed concerns over higher interest rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.55 percent, or 178.67 points, to end at 32,315.99, while the broader Topix index lost 1.44 percent, or 33.74 points, to 2,308.75.

The Dollar stood at 149.70 yen, against 149.79 Yen in New York late Thursday.

A forecast-topping US inflation report revived fears the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again before the end of the year.

The reading showed the consumer prices index rose slightly more than expected in September, highlighting the tough work still to do in the battle against inflation.

While not disastrous, the CPI update "did imply that markets might have been too quick to dismiss the possibility of a November rate hike after this week's dovish Fed nudge," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

Led by Wall Street falls, Japan's Nikkei dropped as well, but not as sharply as it should have, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

The Nikkei showed some "strength" after being bolstered by the impressive performance of Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing and other high-priced stocks, the brokerage added.

Fast Retailing soared 5.74 percent to 35,690 yen, after saying it expected to improve its earnings on the back of record annual profits.

Among other major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group shed 0.29 percent to 6,508 yen, Sony Group lost 1.94 percent to 12,850 yen and Toyota trimmed 1.91 percent to 2,687.5 yen.