Open Menu

Tokyo Markets End Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Tokyo markets end lower

Tokyo stocks ended lower Tuesday as investors awaited clues about central banks' rate policies

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks ended lower Tuesday as investors awaited clues about central banks' rate policies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.12 percent, or 39.28 points, to end at 33,408.39, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.21 percent, or 5.05 points, to 2,376.71.

The dollar fetched 148.18 yen, against 148.64 yen in New York.

Traders will be eyeing this week's data releases including the Conference Board's reading of US consumer confidence due later in the day, said National Australia Bank strategist Rodrigo Catril.

Additionally in the Tokyo market, "sell-offs gradually spread as investors grew worried over short-term overheat", IwaiCosmo Securities said.

"The strengthening of the yen was also seen as a burden, but the market remained resilient as traders bought on dips," the brokerage added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was down 0.54 percent to 2,755 yen, Panasonic was off 0.64 percent to 1,543 yen and shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines was down 0.86 percent at 4,122 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was up 1.56 percent at 37,620 yen, while Sony Group was up 0.11 percent at 12,825 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Dollar Bank Tokyo Reading New York Stocks Market Toyota

Recent Stories

Chinese company to set up first foot-and-mouth dis ..

Chinese company to set up first foot-and-mouth disease-free ranch in Pakistan

21 minutes ago
 Speakers underscore media role in educating masses ..

Speakers underscore media role in educating masses on global climate debate

25 minutes ago
 China International Supply Chain Expo kicks off in ..

China International Supply Chain Expo kicks off in Beijing

21 minutes ago
 Int’l Squash Series 2023 from Wednesday

Int’l Squash Series 2023 from Wednesday

21 minutes ago
 Senate body passes 'The Pakistan Council for Scien ..

Senate body passes 'The Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (Amendment) ..

21 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely on Wednesday: PMD

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely on Wednesday: PMD

1 hour ago
Noor Jehan melodies to be aired on PTV on 23rd ann ..

Noor Jehan melodies to be aired on PTV on 23rd anniversary: Solangi

1 hour ago
 Parents urged to ensure vaccination of children

Parents urged to ensure vaccination of children

1 hour ago
 Defence car accident: ATC extends physical remand ..

Defence car accident: ATC extends physical remand of accused for 4-day

2 hours ago
 Adviser to CM Balochistan visits Boys High School ..

Adviser to CM Balochistan visits Boys High School in Dalbandin

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to hire foreign batting coach for Austral ..

Pakistan to hire foreign batting coach for Australia test series: Team Director ..

1 hour ago
 Polio teams bask in support of Islamabad's top off ..

Polio teams bask in support of Islamabad's top officials

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business