Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks were barely changed at the open on Wednesday as a wait-and-see mood persisted among investors ahead of a key decision from the US Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 0.04 percent, or 9.95 points, to begin at 27,121.39, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.18 percent, or 3.36 points, to 1,899.98.