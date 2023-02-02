UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Markets Open Higher After Fed Decision

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Tokyo markets open higher after Fed decision

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, tracking US rallies after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell acknowledged in a dovish press conference that inflation was starting to ease

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, tracking US rallies after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell acknowledged in a dovish press conference that inflation was starting to ease.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.45 percent, or 122.19 points, at 27,469.07 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.15 percent, or 2.94 points, to 1,975.17.

The dollar stood at 128.45 yen, against 128.90 yen on Wednesday in New York.

The US central bank announced a quarter-point increase to the benchmark lending rate, opting for a more traditional hike after a series of larger increases.

Analysts noted that Powell avoided criticising recent movements in financial markets, which have anticipated a softer stance from the Fed.

Powell's press conference "had him say for the first time that the disinflation process has begun", said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"If the next couple of inflation reports show pricing pressures continue to ease, the Fed may finish this tightening cycle in March," he said.

Traders in Japan were also digesting Powell's comments, with the Tokyo market seen "kicking off to a solid start following US gains", Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

SoftBank Group advanced 1.90 percent to 6,373 yen, Toyota edged up 0.02 percent to 1,903.5 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing added 0.76 percent to 78,590 yen.

Sony Group lost 1.13 percent to 11,340 yen. The conglomerate will announce its third-quarter earnings later on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Tokyo Powell New York Japan March May Stocks Market From Toyota

Recent Stories

TVET Leaders Forum 2023 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

TVET Leaders Forum 2023 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

5 minutes ago
 Chairperson of Uzbek Senate visits Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

Chairperson of Uzbek Senate visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

20 minutes ago
 Court grants FIA two-day remand of accused in 'Pol ..

Court grants FIA two-day remand of accused in 'Poly Clinic corruption

3 minutes ago
 Colorado Senator Calls for Google, Apple to Drop T ..

Colorado Senator Calls for Google, Apple to Drop Tiktok From App Stores - Report ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Commission to Provide Ukraine With Additional $ ..

EU Commission to Provide Ukraine With Additional $440 Mln Aid Package

3 minutes ago
 Turkey Launches Investigation Against Google Over ..

Turkey Launches Investigation Against Google Over Market Dominance - Competition ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.