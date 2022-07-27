UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Markets Open Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo markets open lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday with investors taking cues from a cut to profit estimates by US retail giant Walmart, which helped drag down US markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.44 percent, or 120.43 points, to 27,534.78 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.31 percent, or 5.98 points, to 1,937.19.

The Dollar fetched 136.91 yen, against 136.95 Yen in New York on Tuesday.

Wall Street indices finished firmly lower after Walmart cut its profit forecast, saying rising prices for gasoline, food and other staples were cutting into consumer demand for goods with higher profit margins.

This fuelled concerns that "inflation will curb spending and prompted sell-offs of consumer sector stocks" on Wall Street, which in turn "pushed the Japanese market downward," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

Risk appetite among investors in Japan is also struggling as they tread carefully, with the Federal Reserve set to start a two-day monetary policy meeting expected to result in another hefty interest rate hike.

Major US tech giants are slated to unveil earnings toward the weekend, and so "risk-taking will remain difficult," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group fell 1.35 percent to 5,604 yen, Sony Group sank 0.72 percent to 11,645 yen and Toyota lost 0.39 percent to 2,157.5 yen.

Telecoms firm KDDI rose 0.38 percent to 4,445 yen after reports said the government will issue administrative guidance to the firm over a technical glitch earlier this month that took three days to fix and affected millions of customers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market From Government Toyota Walmart Million

Recent Stories

Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power ..

Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power grab

7 hours ago
 US says new Tunisia constitution could harm basic ..

US says new Tunisia constitution could harm basic rights

7 hours ago
 Stenson set for LIV debut as Trump course hosts ev ..

Stenson set for LIV debut as Trump course hosts event

7 hours ago
 Supreme Court decision on CM Punjab's election to ..

Supreme Court decision on CM Punjab's election to create further 'chaos', 'anarc ..

7 hours ago
 Court verdict hurt expectations for justice: Prime ..

Court verdict hurt expectations for justice: Prime Minister

7 hours ago
 31 arrested for bathing in sea

31 arrested for bathing in sea

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.