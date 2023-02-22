Tokyo markets open lower

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday as 10-year US Treasury yields climbed, with investors spooked by the prospect of yet more rate hikes

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.70 percent, or 191.62 points, at 27,281.48 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.57 percent, or 11.39 points, to 1,986.07.

The dollar stood at 134.92 yen, against 134.98 yen on Tuesday in New York.

The market in Japan largely followed falls on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2.1 percent lower -- down nearly 700 points -- at 33,129.59.

The rout came as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond climbed closer to four percent, in the latest sign markets expect more central bank action to counter inflation and slow the economy.

This suggests "there is considerable momentum behind the growing consensus that the Fed will hold rates higher for longer in a more robust economic environment", Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a note.

US investors were not only jittery over more rate hikes but spooked by tepid 2023 projections from big-box chains Walmart and Home Depot.

"In the Japan market, stocks were seen starting lower due to US falls," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

SoftBank Group was down 1.36 percent to 5,622 yen, Sony Group shed 1.76 percent to 11,150 yen and Toyota fell 1.08 percent to 1,869.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing declined 1.01 percent to 80,710 yen.