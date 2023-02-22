UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Markets Open Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Tokyo markets open lower

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday as 10-year US Treasury yields climbed, with investors spooked by the prospect of yet more rate hikes

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday as 10-year US Treasury yields climbed, with investors spooked by the prospect of yet more rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.70 percent, or 191.62 points, at 27,281.48 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.57 percent, or 11.39 points, to 1,986.07.

The dollar stood at 134.92 yen, against 134.98 yen on Tuesday in New York.

The market in Japan largely followed falls on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2.1 percent lower -- down nearly 700 points -- at 33,129.59.

The rout came as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond climbed closer to four percent, in the latest sign markets expect more central bank action to counter inflation and slow the economy.

This suggests "there is considerable momentum behind the growing consensus that the Fed will hold rates higher for longer in a more robust economic environment", Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a note.

US investors were not only jittery over more rate hikes but spooked by tepid 2023 projections from big-box chains Walmart and Home Depot.

"In the Japan market, stocks were seen starting lower due to US falls," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

SoftBank Group was down 1.36 percent to 5,622 yen, Sony Group shed 1.76 percent to 11,150 yen and Toyota fell 1.08 percent to 1,869.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing declined 1.01 percent to 80,710 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market From Toyota Walmart Dow Jones

Recent Stories

US lauds Pakistan’s policies for economic develo ..

US lauds Pakistan’s policies for economic development

13 minutes ago
 Iran Has "Plan B" in Case Negotiations on JCPOA Fa ..

Iran Has "Plan B" in Case Negotiations on JCPOA Fail - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 PTI's court arrest drive badly flopped due to leas ..

PTI's court arrest drive badly flopped due to least interest by people: Special ..

4 minutes ago
 SAU starts research on indigenous, non-native vege ..

SAU starts research on indigenous, non-native vegetables species

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police hold Road Safety Workshop for sch ..

Islamabad Police hold Road Safety Workshop for school students

4 minutes ago
 QWP terms Jail Bharo Tehrik as "political hoax", " ..

QWP terms Jail Bharo Tehrik as "political hoax", "hypocrisy"

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.