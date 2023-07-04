Open Menu

Tokyo Markets Open Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Tokyo markets open lower

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after marginal Wall Street gains left investors searching for fresh clues

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after marginal Wall Street gains left investors searching for fresh clues.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.79 percent, or 266.24 points, at 33,487.09 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.56 percent, or 12.91 points, to 2,307.90.

The dollar fetched 144.54 yen, against 144.67 yen seen Monday in New York.

Overnight, US stocks closed marginally higher after a muted half-day of trading ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

On Monday, new survey data also indicated that a recent slump in US manufacturing deepened last month on the back of weak demand and slowing production.

But the largely expected figures "did not have a lasting impact on markets", Tapas Strickland of the National Australia Bank said in a note.

As such, the US market ended in "thin, directionless trading", Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

"The market in Japan was seen starting weakly today as the small Wall Street gains are unlikely to provide incentives for buying," he said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group was down 0.49 percent to 6,800 yen, Sony Group trimmed 1.01 percent to 13,195 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing lost 1.24 percent to 36,430 yen.

Toyota added 0.51 percent to 2,337.5 yen.

