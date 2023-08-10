Tokyo markets start lower

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday following further falls on Wall Street on the back of weak Chinese data and ahead of a key US inflation report

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday following further falls on Wall Street on the back of weak Chinese data and ahead of a key US inflation report.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.33 percent, or 106.39 points, at 32,097.94 in early trade, while the broader Topix index trimmed 0.16 percent, or 3.63 points, to 2,278.94.

The dollar fetched 143.78 yen, against 143.69 yen seen in New York on Wednesday.

China slipped into deflation for the first time in more than two years in July, official data showed, as slowing domestic spending weighs on the post-Covid economic recovery.

On Wall Street, tech giants dragged the market down as investors digested the disappointing Chinese figures.

The effect was felt in Japan, where "the market was seen starting lower following US falls", said Toshiyuki Kanayama at Monex.

"The key point will be whether the Nikkei 225 will be able to resist going further south and show resilience amid a wait-and-see attitude" ahead of Thursday's closely watched inflation data in the United States, Kanayama said.

The CPI is seen as a key indicator for Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Last month's core CPI was "very soft", and while one month doesn't make a trend, "a repeat would suggest inflation is moderating more sharply than expected", said Rodrigo Catril at National Australia Bank.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group edged up 0.15 percent to 6,812 yen, Toyota was up 0.13 percent to 2,398.5 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing was down 0.50 percent to 33,710 yen.