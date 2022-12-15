Tokyo Says Did Not Import Russian Oil in November, Decreased LNG Imports by 14.4% Y/Y

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Japan did not import Russian oil in November and decreased imports of coal by 59.9% year-on-year and imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia by 14.4%, the data of the Japanese Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

In November, Imports of Russian non-ferrous metals rose 520.4% year-on-year, and the imports of metallurgical products increased by 23.1%.

Tokyo's imports of Russian grain decreased by 86.9%, and imports of fish and fish products dropped by 17.5%. At the same time, imports of vegetables in November increased by 57.7% year-on-year.

Japan increased the exports of medical products to Russia in November by 115.

7% year-on-year. The exports of computers to Russia decreased by 75% in November. There was also a decrease in exports of power generators (48%) and audio and video equipment (76.3%) compared to November 2021.

Japan's exports of cars increased by 7.7% over the same period. At the same time, there was a decrease in exports of trucks and buses (38.8%), motorbikes (41.8%), and spare parts (76.2%).

Japan's overall imports from Russia in November fell 36.1% year-on-year and amounted to 132.55 billion Yen ($978.48 million), while exports decreased by 34.2% to 56.91 billion yen ($420.11 million).