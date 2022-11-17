Tokyo Says Did Not Import Russian Oil in October, Increased LNG Imports by 34.9% Y/Y

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Japan did not import Russian oil in October and decreased imports of coal by 75.7% year-on-year but increased imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia by 34.9% over the same period, the data of the Japanese Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

Japan also cut imports of Russian iron ore by 73.6% and imports of non-ferrous metals by 21.5% year-on-year.

In October, Tokyo's imports of Russian grain rose 85.9%, and imports of vegetables increased by 79.3% year-on-year. At the same time, imports of fish and fish products dropped by 16.3%.

Japan increased the exports of medical products to Russia by 804.1% year-on-year. The exports of computer components to Russia rose 340.8% in October, but exports of computers decreased by 72.9%.

There was a decrease in exports of power generators (46.8%) and audio and video equipment (80%) compared to October 2021. In the meantime, Japan's exports of cars increased by 20.8% over the same period.

Japan's overall imports from Russia in October fell 3.1% year-on-year and amounted to 52.3 billion Yen ($375.15 million), while exports decreased by 24.6% to 140.5 billion yen ($1.01 billion).