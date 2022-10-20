UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Says Did Not Import Russian Oil In Sept, Imports Down 59.9% In First Half Of FY2022

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 06:20 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Japan did not import Russian oil in September and decreased imports of oil and oil products from Russia by 59.9% in the first half of the fiscal year 2022, the data of the Japanese Finance Ministry showed on Thursday.

The imports of Russian coal to Japan fell by 82% in September and by 45.6% in the first half of the fiscal year 2022.

Tokyo cut the imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 10.7%. However, the imports of LNG rose 2.2% in the first half of the fiscal year 2022.

Japan also cut imports of Russian grains by 81.9% in September and by 70.5% in the first half of the fiscal year 2022. Japan's imports of vegetables from Russia decreased by 76.7% in September but increased by 10.3% in the first half of the fiscal year 2022. Tokyo's imports of Russian meat products was up 300% in the first half of this fiscal year, although there were no imports of meat in September. Imports of Russian fruits to Japan grew by 912.

8% in the first half of the fiscal year 2022.

Japan increased the exports of medical products to Russia by 578.2% in September and by 258.6% in the first half of this fiscal year. The exports of computers to Russia rose 124.3% in September but decreased by 38.8% in the first half of the fiscal year 2022.

There was an increase in Japan's exports of cars (21.7%), motorcycles (14.6%), and spare parts for them (76.6%) in the first half of this fiscal year.

Japan's overall imports from Russia in September fell by 6.5%, while exports decreased by 31.4%. In particular, Tokyo's exports to Russia in September amounted to 46.7 billion Yen ($311.5 million), and imports was 128.4 billion yen ($856.4 million).

In the first half of the fiscal year 2022, Japan's overall exports to Russia decreased by 46.9%, and imports rose by 36%. Tokyo's exports to Russia was 232.4 billion yen ($1.55 billion), and the imports amounted to 982.3 billion yen ($6.55 billion).

