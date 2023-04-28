UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Advance As Bank Of Japan Keeps Easing Policy

Published April 28, 2023

Tokyo shares advance as Bank of Japan keeps easing policy

Tokyo shares ended higher Friday on renewed global optimism, with the Bank of Japan's decision to maintain its easy money policy also spurring further buying

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):Tokyo shares ended higher Friday on renewed global optimism, with the Bank of Japan's decision to maintain its easy money policy also spurring further buying.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 1.40 percent, or 398.76 points, to 28,856.44, while the broader Topix index added 1.23 percent, or 24.97 points, to 2,057.48.

The dollar stood at 135.03 yen, surging sharply from 133.65 yen before the central bank announced its decision early afternoon, and against 134.02 on Thursday in New York.

The Tokyo bourse stayed buoyant through the day, after New York shares racked up strong gains, as deep worries receded about the health of US regional banks.

Optimistic earnings from tech firms, including Facebook parent Meta Platforms, helped boost investors' spirit.

The latest US gross domestic product data came in lower than expected, but the figures were still seen as relatively solid.

The Bank of Japan held its first policy meeting under new governor Kazuo Ueda, and decided to keep the existing easy money policies -- as expected.

But the central bank said it will spend one year or more reviewing its easing policies of recent decades.

The decision for the review "is partly aimed at telling the financial market that policy changes will not be conducted immediately," Takehide Kiuchi, executive economist at Nomura Research Institute, wrote in a commentary.

"Belief that policy changes will come later prompted yields to fall, the yen to ease and stocks to rise," IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

Among major shares, Nintendo rose 1.65 percent to 5,721 yen. SoftBank Group surged 2.95 percent to 5,094 yen. Toyota jumped 1.75 percent to 1,857 yen. Nissan Motor rose 2.37 percent to 492.2 yen.

Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, advanced 1.94 percent to 15,495 yen.

