Tokyo Shares Close Down On Pandemic Fears

Wed 26th February 2020

Tokyo shares close down on pandemic fears

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday extending losses on Wall Street as health officials warned of the increasing likelihood of a coronavirus pandemic

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday extending losses on Wall Street as health officials warned of the increasing likelihood of a coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.79 percent, or 179.22 points, to 22,426.19, while the broader Topix index fell 0.75 percent, or 12.09 points, at 1,606.17.

