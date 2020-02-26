Tokyo shares close down on pandemic fears

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday extending losses on Wall Street as health officials warned of the increasing likelihood of a coronavirus pandemic

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday extending losses on Wall Street as health officials warned of the increasing likelihood of a coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.79 percent, or 179.22 points, to 22,426.19, while the broader Topix index fell 0.75 percent, or 12.09 points, at 1,606.17.