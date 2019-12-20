Tokyo shares close down on profit-taking in thin trade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo shares closed marginally lower on Friday as profit-taking erased early gains driven by fresh records on Wall Street

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares closed marginally lower on Friday as profit-taking erased early gains driven by fresh records on Wall Street.

The headline Nikkei index fell 0.20 percent, or 48.22 points, to 23,816.63. Over the week, it shed 0.9 percent.

The broader Topix index lost 0.18 percent, or 3.04 points, to 1,733.07, and declined 0.4 percent from a week earlier.

Tokyo shares had opened fractionally higher as all three major US indices advanced to new records on Thursday with an easing of US-China tensions and a new North American trade agreement advancing in Congress.

But they fell into negative territory by the closing bell "as investors locked in profits on recent gains", said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

Investors are also starting to adjust their positions ahead of the New Year holiday break, putting further pressure on the market.

"Trading was thin as many investors were on the sidelines in holiday mood," Horiuchi told AFP.

The market essentially shrugged off the historic impeachment of US President Donald Trump, with most pundits believing the controversial leader will stay in power with support from the Senate, which is controlled by the Republican Party.

"The market basically ignored the impact of the impeachment," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Meanwhile, Tokyo players remained wary about the yen's relative strength, with the Dollar standing at 109.30 Yen on Friday afternoon, compared with 109.36 yen in New York overnight and 109.59 yen in Tokyo Thursday.

In Tokyo, the higher yen hit exporters. Toyota dropped 1.11 percent to 7,744 yen and Sony lost 1.70 percent to 7,326 yen with construction equipment maker Komatsu down 1.11 percent at 2,652 yen.

Among other major shares, SoftBank Group lost 0.61 percent to 4,674 yen but Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing added 0.34 percent to 66,650 yen.