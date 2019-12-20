UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Shares Close Down On Profit-taking In Thin Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 12:55 PM

Tokyo shares close down on profit-taking in thin trade

Tokyo shares closed marginally lower on Friday as profit-taking erased early gains driven by fresh records on Wall Street

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares closed marginally lower on Friday as profit-taking erased early gains driven by fresh records on Wall Street.

The headline Nikkei index fell 0.20 percent, or 48.22 points, to 23,816.63. Over the week, it shed 0.9 percent.

The broader Topix index lost 0.18 percent, or 3.04 points, to 1,733.07, and declined 0.4 percent from a week earlier.

Tokyo shares had opened fractionally higher as all three major US indices advanced to new records on Thursday with an easing of US-China tensions and a new North American trade agreement advancing in Congress.

But they fell into negative territory by the closing bell "as investors locked in profits on recent gains", said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

Investors are also starting to adjust their positions ahead of the New Year holiday break, putting further pressure on the market.

"Trading was thin as many investors were on the sidelines in holiday mood," Horiuchi told AFP.

The market essentially shrugged off the historic impeachment of US President Donald Trump, with most pundits believing the controversial leader will stay in power with support from the Senate, which is controlled by the Republican Party.

"The market basically ignored the impact of the impeachment," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Meanwhile, Tokyo players remained wary about the yen's relative strength, with the Dollar standing at 109.30 Yen on Friday afternoon, compared with 109.36 yen in New York overnight and 109.59 yen in Tokyo Thursday.

In Tokyo, the higher yen hit exporters. Toyota dropped 1.11 percent to 7,744 yen and Sony lost 1.70 percent to 7,326 yen with construction equipment maker Komatsu down 1.11 percent at 2,652 yen.

Among other major shares, SoftBank Group lost 0.61 percent to 4,674 yen but Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing added 0.34 percent to 66,650 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Dollar Trump Tokyo New York Congress Market All From Agreement Toyota

Recent Stories

Nearly 3 in 4 (69%) Pakistanis claim they watch th ..

5 minutes ago

Footwear exports increases 22.72 percent

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Post initiates new financial services to ..

32 seconds ago

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Meet With UK S ..

58 seconds ago

UK Car Industry Agency Reports 16.5% Production De ..

1 minute ago

Boeing sends 'Rosie' dummy to space in key crewles ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.