Tokyo Shares Close Down On Scepticism About G7 Virus Action

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 12:13 PM

Tokyo shares close down on scepticism about G7 virus action

Tokyo stocks lost early gains and closed lower on Tuesday as investors grew sceptical about the outcome of a G7 financial chiefs meeting on measures against the spread of the coronavirus

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks lost early gains and closed lower on Tuesday as investors grew sceptical about the outcome of a G7 financial chiefs meeting on measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.22 percent, or 261.35 points, to 21,082.73, while the broader Topix index was down 1.36 percent, or 20.75 points, at 1,505.12.

