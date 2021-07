Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday as part of a global rally on renewed economic optimism, despite worries over the lingering pandemic.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.52 percent, or 149.22 points, to 28,718.24, while the broader Topix index gained 0.73 percent, or 14.31 points, to 1,967.64.