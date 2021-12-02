Tokyo shares close higher

Tokyo, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak, with the market supported by gains of US futures.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.41 percent, or 113.86 points, to end at 27,935.62, while the broader Topix index gained 0.44 percent, or 8.39 points, to 1,936.74.

"A sense of calmness returned after the selling sentiment peaked," Okasan Online Securities said in a note, adding that gains of US futures helped.

The market saw erratic movement in the morning following a global market rout after Moderna's chief warned current vaccines might be less effective at fending off the Omicron variant, and the US Fed chief warned of higher inflation for longer than expected.

Japan on Tuesday confirmed its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a man arriving from Namibia.

In Tokyo trading, Toyota climbed 2.22 percent to 2,045.5 Yen while its rival Honda grew 2.38 percent to 3,175 yen. Nissan slid 0.87 percent to 558 yen.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc jumped 4.45 percent to 23,235 yen after brokerage houses raised their evaluation of the shares.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slipped 0.47 percent to 67,080 yen while SoftBank Group lost 2.15 percent to 5,900 yen.

The Dollar fetched 113.44 yen in Asian trade, against 113.16 yen in New York late Wednesday.