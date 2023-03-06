Tokyo shares close higher

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street rallies that were helped partly by a slide in Treasury bond yields

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street rallies that were helped partly by a slide in Treasury bond yields.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.11 percent, or 310.31 points, to end at 28,237.78, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.84 percent, or 16.97 points, to 2,036.49.

"The Tokyo market was higher following gains of all three major US indexes (last week), mainly in high-tech stocks," Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.

Traders are awaiting US payroll data on Friday and the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting from Thursday, which will be the last for governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

The dollar fetched 135.82 yen in Asian trade, almost unchanged from the level seen in New York late Friday.

In Tokyo trading, SoftBank Group soared 2.73 percent to 5,708 yen while chip-linked Tokyo Electron jumped 3.11 percent to 48,600 yen.

Sony Group gained 2.55 percent to 11,840 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing firmed 1.61 percent to 28,655 yen.