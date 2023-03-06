UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Close Higher

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Tokyo shares close higher

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street rallies that were helped partly by a slide in Treasury bond yields

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street rallies that were helped partly by a slide in Treasury bond yields.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.11 percent, or 310.31 points, to end at 28,237.78, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.84 percent, or 16.97 points, to 2,036.49.

"The Tokyo market was higher following gains of all three major US indexes (last week), mainly in high-tech stocks," Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.

Traders are awaiting US payroll data on Friday and the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting from Thursday, which will be the last for governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

The dollar fetched 135.82 yen in Asian trade, almost unchanged from the level seen in New York late Friday.

In Tokyo trading, SoftBank Group soared 2.73 percent to 5,708 yen while chip-linked Tokyo Electron jumped 3.11 percent to 48,600 yen.

Sony Group gained 2.55 percent to 11,840 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing firmed 1.61 percent to 28,655 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market All From Asia

Recent Stories

Students donate blood in Multan

Students donate blood in Multan

11 minutes ago
 Students cricket academy opens at Multan

Students cricket academy opens at Multan

11 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Quetta Gladiators decide to bowl first ..

HBL PSL 8: Quetta Gladiators decide to bowl first Karachi Kings

1 hour ago
 Information Minister underscores need for capacity ..

Information Minister underscores need for capacity building of department

14 minutes ago
 Project launched to empower KP youth financially, ..

Project launched to empower KP youth financially, counter violent extremism

11 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman condemns Bolan bomb blast attack

Sherry Rehman condemns Bolan bomb blast attack

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.