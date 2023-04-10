Tokyo shares close higher

Close
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ):Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as concerns over slowing economic growth eased after closely watched US jobs data met market expectations.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.42 percent, or 115.35 points, to end at 27,633.66, while the broader Topix index added 0.56 percent, or 11.09 points, to 1,976.53.

US job gains eased in March for a second straight month, government data showed Friday, adding to signs that the world's largest economy is cooling as policymakers push on in their fight against inflation.

The data is closely watched for its potential impact on Federal Reserve policy decisions, but analysts believe the latest figures will not be enough to prompt a pause in the bank's monetary tightening drive.

"The March US jobs data was broadly in line with expectations but fears over an economic slowdown have eased because the data is seen as an indication of steady labour market growth," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Even so, Tokyo trading "was quiet due to market holidays in Europe and Hong Kong", they said.

Traders will also be monitoring an inaugural press conference by the Bank of Japan's new governor Kazuo Ueda later in the day, analysts said.

The dollar bought 132.62 yen, against 131.86 yen on Friday in Asia.

Gaming giant Nintendo soared 4.00 percent to 5,406 yen after "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" racked up such huge numbers in its North American opening weekend that analysts said it could top the list for 2023.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing jumped 1.61 percent to 29,535 yen while Sony Group climbed 0.55 percent to 11,675 yen.

Nissan rose 0.84 percent to 488.9 yen and Toyota firmed 0.43 percent to 1,827.5 yen.

More Stories From Business

