Tokyo Shares Close Higher
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 06:54 PM
Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as investors cheered a record close for the Dow on Wall Street, with eyes turning to a Federal Reserve meeting later in the week
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as investors cheered a record close for the Dow on Wall Street, with eyes turning to a Federal Reserve meeting later in the week.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.77 percent, or 275.87 points, to 36,026.94, while the broader Topix index added 1.27 percent, or 31.83 points, to 2,529.48.
"The weakening of the yen and the soft landing of the US economy boosted investor sentiment and gradually increased buying momentum," IwaiCosmo Securities said.
Exporter shares also benefited from a stronger dollar.
The greenback stood at 147.
92 yen against 148.13 yen in New York late Friday.
Investors are awaiting a US Federal Reserve meeting for trading cues, said National Australia Bank's strategist Rodrigo Catril.
Traders also have their eye on global data including US payrolls and China's purchasing managers index, he added.
Toyota jumped 3.15 percent to 2,984 yen and Sony Group surged 2.50 percent to 14,355 yen, while Mitsubishi Heavy Industries added 3.01 percent to 9,688 yen.
Oil exploration firms were higher, with Inpex rallying 4.11 percent to 2,066 yen, thanks to a pick-up in oil prices.
Recent Stories
SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent
Bugti determined to revive national game
GCWUS organises Kashmir solidarity girls volleyball tournament
Punjab University (PU) awards ten PhD degrees
MSF expresses concern over spike in Cutaneous Leishmaniasis cases across Pakista ..
Scientific-based measures prerequisite for sustainable agriculture development: ..
Princess of Wales leaves hospital after surgery
PEF distributes Rs 1.5 bln to partners
Cart rider hit to death
Caretaker ministers, govt officials’ foreign tours banned ahead of polls
WAPDA's Maiden Floating Solar Project in Pakistan Gains International Interest w ..
Stocks diverge, oil rises tracking data, Middle East escalation
More Stories From Business
-
SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent1 hour ago
-
PSW Integration with IPPC E-Phyto Hub1 hour ago
-
EU to provide additional €100 mln to enhance post-flood resilience2 hours ago
-
Stocks diverge, oil rises tracking data, Middle East escalation1 hour ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar1 hour ago
-
Japan says Moon lander 'resumed operations'1 hour ago
-
CDNS attains Rs 1000 billion targets in fresh bond4 hours ago
-
Ryanair quarterly profit dives 93% on higher fuel cost5 hours ago
-
SMEDA to organize training on 'HRM for Women Entrepreneurs'5 hours ago
-
Philips says to stop selling sleep devices in US amid recall woes5 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,500 per tola6 hours ago