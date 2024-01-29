Tokyo shares close higher

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as investors cheered a record close for the Dow on Wall Street, with eyes turning to a Federal Reserve meeting later in the week

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as investors cheered a record close for the Dow on Wall Street, with eyes turning to a Federal Reserve meeting later in the week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.77 percent, or 275.87 points, to 36,026.94, while the broader Topix index added 1.27 percent, or 31.83 points, to 2,529.48.

"The weakening of the yen and the soft landing of the US economy boosted investor sentiment and gradually increased buying momentum," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Exporter shares also benefited from a stronger dollar.

The greenback stood at 147.

92 yen against 148.13 yen in New York late Friday.

Investors are awaiting a US Federal Reserve meeting for trading cues, said National Australia Bank's strategist Rodrigo Catril.

Traders also have their eye on global data including US payrolls and China's purchasing managers index, he added.

Toyota jumped 3.15 percent to 2,984 yen and Sony Group surged 2.50 percent to 14,355 yen, while Mitsubishi Heavy Industries added 3.01 percent to 9,688 yen.

Oil exploration firms were higher, with Inpex rallying 4.11 percent to 2,066 yen, thanks to a pick-up in oil prices.