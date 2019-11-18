UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Shares Close Higher 18 November 2019

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo shares close higher 18 November 2019

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, led by gains in the semiconductor sector, with investors watching the forex market and US-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.49 percent, or 113.44 points, to 23,416.76, while the broader Topix index added 0.24 percent, or 4.05 points, to 1,700.72.

