Tokyo shares close higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Tokyo markets closed higher on Thursday, supported by semiconductor shares following US tech rallies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.55 percent, or 213.34 points, to end at 38,703.51, while the broader Topix index added 0.33 percent, or 9.01 points, to 2,757.23.

The dollar stood at 155.96 yen, against 156.12 yen on Wednesday in New York.

Japanese semiconductor-related shares rose after US chip designer Nvidia surged 5.2 percent in New York, topping $3 trillion in market capitalisation, making it the third US firm to reach that level after Apple and Microsoft.

Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, jumped 3.

45 percent to 34,700 yen.

"Heavily weighted tech shares like Tokyo Electron led the Tokyo market higher at the open, pushing up the Nikkei by more than 300 yen," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Investors were also further buoyed by the prospect of rate cuts by the European Central Bank.

It is widely expected to reduce borrowing costs by a quarter percentage point on Thursday -- the first rate cut since September 2019 that could shore up the beleaguered eurozone economy.

Among other major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group rose 1.39 percent to 9,551 yen, Sony Group gained 1.04 percent to 13,575 yen and Toyota jumped 1.70 percent to 3,273 yen.