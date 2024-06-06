Tokyo Shares Close Higher
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Tokyo markets closed higher on Thursday, supported by semiconductor shares following US tech rallies
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Tokyo markets closed higher on Thursday, supported by semiconductor shares following US tech rallies.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.55 percent, or 213.34 points, to end at 38,703.51, while the broader Topix index added 0.33 percent, or 9.01 points, to 2,757.23.
The dollar stood at 155.96 yen, against 156.12 yen on Wednesday in New York.
Japanese semiconductor-related shares rose after US chip designer Nvidia surged 5.2 percent in New York, topping $3 trillion in market capitalisation, making it the third US firm to reach that level after Apple and Microsoft.
Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, jumped 3.
45 percent to 34,700 yen.
"Heavily weighted tech shares like Tokyo Electron led the Tokyo market higher at the open, pushing up the Nikkei by more than 300 yen," IwaiCosmo Securities said.
Investors were also further buoyed by the prospect of rate cuts by the European Central Bank.
It is widely expected to reduce borrowing costs by a quarter percentage point on Thursday -- the first rate cut since September 2019 that could shore up the beleaguered eurozone economy.
Among other major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group rose 1.39 percent to 9,551 yen, Sony Group gained 1.04 percent to 13,575 yen and Toyota jumped 1.70 percent to 3,273 yen.
Recent Stories
PTI leaders' interim bail extended in vandalism case
Vast cooperation opportunities exist between KP, Chinese provinces: LG Minister
'Critical' lack of clean water stalks flood-hit Afghanistan
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi highlights significance of indu ..
Operation in Cantt bazar conducted
PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China cooperation
US trade gap widens to largest in 18 months
Govt. strategy ensured transparency in wheat procurement process: Khyber Pakhtun ..
Judge Nasir Javed Rana relinquishes his charge
Authorities directed to ensure implementation of new prices of Roti & Naan
Pakistan wins non-permanent seat on UN Security Council with big majority in UNG ..
PM visit to push forward Pak-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership ..
More Stories From Business
-
US trade gap widens to largest in 18 months17 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan apprises Chines investors about business prospects in Pakistan's economy38 minutes ago
-
FBR Commissioner pledges to address tax issues1 hour ago
-
Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.215 billion2 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, losses 356 points4 hours ago
-
Pak, Japan ink grant worth $ 2.1 million for HR- development scholarships4 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report5 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 09 paisa against Dollar2 hours ago
-
Elevate raises $5m to offer US based $ accounts in emerging markets like Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Indonesian embassy officials in Pakistan visit SCCI5 hours ago
-
Cut in markup to bolster economy, enhance productivity: PBF6 hours ago