Tokyo Shares Close Higher
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 06:26 PM
Tokyo stocks advanced on Wednesday, with investors cheered by rallies of the tech-rich US Nasdaq index after Nvidia shares closed nearly seven percent higher
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 1.26 percent, or 493.92 points, to end at 39,667.07, while the broader Topix index added 0.56 percent, or 15.58 points, to 2,802.95.
Investors hailed Nvidia's 6.8 percent gain overnight and drove up Japanese semiconductor shares.
"Nvidia is a symbolic stock for AI innovation. Its rebound improved the sentiment for the entire high-tech sector," said Daiwa Securities.
"Semiconductor shares are higher as are pharmaceutical as well as banking issues that are benefiting from the rising yields," it added.
Traders are also poring over any comments from the Bank of Japan, which many say has been too cautious in moving away from its ultra-loose monetary policy.
It is tipped to hike interest rates next month and begin winding down its bond purchases that help keep borrowing costs down.
Among major Tokyo shares, chip test maker Advantest jumped 7.02 percent to 6,222, after it issued a bright three-year business plan that fuelled continued hopes for technologies related to artificial intelligence.
Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, jumped 3.63 percent to 35,650 yen.
Tech investor SoftBank Group added 1.58 percent to 10,095. The firm's celebrated leader Masayoshi Son is scheduled to address the media on Thursday about a new medical business, as he explores ways to advance use of AI.
Chugai Pharmaceutical added 3.10 percent to 5,812, while Astellas Pharma rose 0.35 percent to 1,584 yen.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 0.64 percent to 1,652 yen.
Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing reversed earlier losses and rose 1.00 percent to 41,300 yen.
The dollar stood at 159.81 yen, against 159.68 yen in New York on Tuesday.
