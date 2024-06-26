Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Close Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Tokyo shares close higher

Tokyo stocks advanced on Wednesday, with investors cheered by rallies of the tech-rich US Nasdaq index after Nvidia shares closed nearly seven percent higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks advanced on Wednesday, with investors cheered by rallies of the tech-rich US Nasdaq index after Nvidia shares closed nearly seven percent higher.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 1.26 percent, or 493.92 points, to end at 39,667.07, while the broader Topix index added 0.56 percent, or 15.58 points, to 2,802.95.

Investors hailed Nvidia's 6.8 percent gain overnight and drove up Japanese semiconductor shares.

"Nvidia is a symbolic stock for AI innovation. Its rebound improved the sentiment for the entire high-tech sector," said Daiwa Securities.

"Semiconductor shares are higher as are pharmaceutical as well as banking issues that are benefiting from the rising yields," it added.

Traders are also poring over any comments from the Bank of Japan, which many say has been too cautious in moving away from its ultra-loose monetary policy.

It is tipped to hike interest rates next month and begin winding down its bond purchases that help keep borrowing costs down.

Among major Tokyo shares, chip test maker Advantest jumped 7.02 percent to 6,222, after it issued a bright three-year business plan that fuelled continued hopes for technologies related to artificial intelligence.

Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, jumped 3.63 percent to 35,650 yen.

Tech investor SoftBank Group added 1.58 percent to 10,095. The firm's celebrated leader Masayoshi Son is scheduled to address the media on Thursday about a new medical business, as he explores ways to advance use of AI.

Chugai Pharmaceutical added 3.10 percent to 5,812, while Astellas Pharma rose 0.35 percent to 1,584 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 0.64 percent to 1,652 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing reversed earlier losses and rose 1.00 percent to 41,300 yen.

The dollar stood at 159.81 yen, against 159.68 yen in New York on Tuesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Dollar Bank Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Media From Mitsubishi

Recent Stories

PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse ef ..

PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse effects of climate change

2 minutes ago
 DC orders crackdown against overloaded vehicles

DC orders crackdown against overloaded vehicles

3 minutes ago
 Governor KP emphasizes commitment to get rights of ..

Governor KP emphasizes commitment to get rights of merged districts

3 minutes ago
 4.9 magnitude quake felt in Peshawar, surroundings

4.9 magnitude quake felt in Peshawar, surroundings

3 minutes ago
 Inter-city solar electric public service cart laun ..

Inter-city solar electric public service cart launched in Mirpur-AJK

3 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 launches first Mine Rescue Vehicle of ..

Rescue 1122 launches first Mine Rescue Vehicle of KP in Abbottabad

3 minutes ago
SBP to observe UN MSMEs Day on Thursday

SBP to observe UN MSMEs Day on Thursday

13 minutes ago
 Late Iranian President Raisi hailed for his ‘Nei ..

Late Iranian President Raisi hailed for his ‘Neighbourhood Policy’

13 minutes ago
 Equitable agriculture trade mechanism urged to add ..

Equitable agriculture trade mechanism urged to address food crisis

1 minute ago
 AI takes centre stage as Mobile World Congress Sha ..

AI takes centre stage as Mobile World Congress Shanghai kicks off

1 minute ago
 WB team reviews progress on KP tourism project

WB team reviews progress on KP tourism project

1 minute ago
 China to work with financial institutions to suppo ..

China to work with financial institutions to support Sri Lanka in realizing debt ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business