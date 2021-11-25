Tokyo Shares Close Higher 25th Nov, 2021
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher Thursday after solid US indicators boosted Wall Street shares with a rising Dollar also encouraging investors.
The Nikkei 225 index added 0.67 percent, or 196.62 points, to end at 29,499.28, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.33 percent, or 6.57 points, to 2,025.69.