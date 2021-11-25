UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Close Higher 25th Nov, 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:52 AM

Tokyo shares close higher 25th Nov, 2021

Tokyo shares closed higher Thursday after solid US indicators boosted Wall Street shares with a rising dollar also encouraging investors

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher Thursday after solid US indicators boosted Wall Street shares with a rising Dollar also encouraging investors.

The Nikkei 225 index added 0.67 percent, or 196.62 points, to end at 29,499.28, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.33 percent, or 6.57 points, to 2,025.69.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo

Recent Stories

Pakistan Bar Council demands impartial inquiry int ..

Pakistan Bar Council demands impartial inquiry into leaked audio

1 minute ago
 OIC Secretary General Called on Member States to S ..

OIC Secretary General Called on Member States to Support the Farmers and Populat ..

20 minutes ago
 Hissein Brahim Taha: OIC and Russia can Make Huge ..

Hissein Brahim Taha: OIC and Russia can Make Huge Contributions to Dialogue of C ..

21 minutes ago
 Mine Accident in Siberia's Kemerovo Region Kills 1 ..

Mine Accident in Siberia's Kemerovo Region Kills 1 Person - Authorities

2 minutes ago
 Specialized School of Tactics’ established for p ..

Specialized School of Tactics’ established for policemen

27 minutes ago
 Citizens suffer as petroleum dealers announce coun ..

Citizens suffer as petroleum dealers announce countrywide strike

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.