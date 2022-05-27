UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Close Higher 27th May, 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 12:23 PM

Tokyo shares close higher 27th May, 2022

Tokyo shares closed higher on Friday, supported by gains of chip-related stocks and improving investor sentiment following Wall Street rallies

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher on Friday, supported by gains of chip-related stocks and improving investor sentiment following Wall Street rallies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.66 percent, or 176.84 points, to end at 26,781.68, while the broader Topix index rose 0.52 percent, or 9.72 points, to 1,887.30.

"The Nikkei index rose, snapping a three-day losing streak, following gains of the three US major indexes," Okasan Online Securities said.

The market was buoyed by rises in semiconductor-related shares, it added.

Chip-making equipment producer Tokyo Electron jumped 3.21 percent to 59,120 yen, while chip-testing equipment maker Advantest gained 3.16 percent to 8,480 yen.

Shipping companies also contributed to the gains, with Nippon Yusen soaring 6.39 percent to 11,310 Yen and Mitsui OSK Lines rising 2.50 percent to 3,680 yen.

SoftBank Group grew 3.42 percent to 5,341 yen but Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 0.28 percent to 59,650 yen.

The Dollar fetched 126.76 yen in Asian trade, against 127.05 yen in New York late Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Stocks Market Asia

Recent Stories

Woman attempts suicide in kasur

Woman attempts suicide in kasur

41 seconds ago
 2280 litre adulterated milk wasted

2280 litre adulterated milk wasted

22 minutes ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants At Command & St ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants At Command & Staff College Quetta

1 hour ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi jointly organized ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi jointly organized a discussion on “Decline of ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th May 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.