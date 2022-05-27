Tokyo shares close higher 27th May, 2022

Tokyo shares closed higher on Friday, supported by gains of chip-related stocks and improving investor sentiment following Wall Street rallies

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher on Friday, supported by gains of chip-related stocks and improving investor sentiment following Wall Street rallies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.66 percent, or 176.84 points, to end at 26,781.68, while the broader Topix index rose 0.52 percent, or 9.72 points, to 1,887.30.

"The Nikkei index rose, snapping a three-day losing streak, following gains of the three US major indexes," Okasan Online Securities said.

The market was buoyed by rises in semiconductor-related shares, it added.

Chip-making equipment producer Tokyo Electron jumped 3.21 percent to 59,120 yen, while chip-testing equipment maker Advantest gained 3.16 percent to 8,480 yen.

Shipping companies also contributed to the gains, with Nippon Yusen soaring 6.39 percent to 11,310 Yen and Mitsui OSK Lines rising 2.50 percent to 3,680 yen.

SoftBank Group grew 3.42 percent to 5,341 yen but Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 0.28 percent to 59,650 yen.

The Dollar fetched 126.76 yen in Asian trade, against 127.05 yen in New York late Thursday.