Tokyo shares close higher 29th Mar, 2022

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher on Tuesday, extending US gains on hopes over peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.10 percent, or 308.53 points, to end at 28,252.42, while the broader Topix index rose 0.93 percent, or 18.29 points, to 1,991.66.

"The Nikkei opened higher after the three major US indexes rose," Okasan Online Securities said.

In Tokyo, "buying of chip-linked stocks increased following gains of US tech shares," the brokerage added.

The Dollar traded at 123.59 Yen in Asian trade, against 123.83 yen in New York and 123.18 yen in Tokyo on Monday.

A cheaper yen prompted buying of export-related shares.

Exporters generally benefit when the yen falls because it makes their products more competitive overseas and boosts the value of foreign income.

Automakers were higher with Toyota jumping 2.67 percent to 2,261 yen, Honda gaining 2.26 percent to 3,562 yen and Nissan climbing 1.44 percent to 547.9 yen.

Shipping firm Nippon Yusen climbed 2.30 percent to 11,110 yen while Mitsui OSK Lines rose 1.47 percent to 10,340 yen.

Tokyo Electron, a major producer of tools to build semiconductors, advanced 0.44 percent to 62,940 yen while chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 0.62 percent to 9,590 yen.