UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Close Higher 29th Mar, 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 03:36 PM

Tokyo shares close higher 29th Mar, 2022

Tokyo shares closed higher on Tuesday, extending US gains on hopes over peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher on Tuesday, extending US gains on hopes over peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.10 percent, or 308.53 points, to end at 28,252.42, while the broader Topix index rose 0.93 percent, or 18.29 points, to 1,991.66.

"The Nikkei opened higher after the three major US indexes rose," Okasan Online Securities said.

In Tokyo, "buying of chip-linked stocks increased following gains of US tech shares," the brokerage added.

The Dollar traded at 123.59 Yen in Asian trade, against 123.83 yen in New York and 123.18 yen in Tokyo on Monday.

A cheaper yen prompted buying of export-related shares.

Exporters generally benefit when the yen falls because it makes their products more competitive overseas and boosts the value of foreign income.

Automakers were higher with Toyota jumping 2.67 percent to 2,261 yen, Honda gaining 2.26 percent to 3,562 yen and Nissan climbing 1.44 percent to 547.9 yen.

Shipping firm Nippon Yusen climbed 2.30 percent to 11,110 yen while Mitsui OSK Lines rose 1.47 percent to 10,340 yen.

Tokyo Electron, a major producer of tools to build semiconductors, advanced 0.44 percent to 62,940 yen while chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 0.62 percent to 9,590 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Dollar Russia Honda Tokyo New York Stocks Nissan Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Moscow Informed Baltic States About Its Response t ..

Moscow Informed Baltic States About Its Response to Expulsion of Diplomats - Rig ..

1 minute ago
 Malta's new PM pledges to lift all COVID-19 restri ..

Malta's new PM pledges to lift all COVID-19 restrictions

1 minute ago
 Kremlin on Ruble Payments for Gas: West Needs to U ..

Kremlin on Ruble Payments for Gas: West Needs to Understand Changing Situation

1 minute ago
 US, Allies Waging Massive Cyberaggression Against ..

US, Allies Waging Massive Cyberaggression Against Russia - Moscow

24 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Biden's Remarks on Putin: Personal Insu ..

Kremlin on Biden's Remarks on Putin: Personal Insults Cannot but Leave Their Mar ..

24 minutes ago
 Head of Finland's Biggest Opposition Party Support ..

Head of Finland's Biggest Opposition Party Supports NATO Membership

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>