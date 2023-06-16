Tokyo shares close higher after BoJ decision

Tokyo shares shrugged off earlier losses and closed higher on Friday after the Bank of Japan said it would maintain its long-standing, ultra-loose monetary policy

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ):Tokyo shares shrugged off earlier losses and closed higher on Friday after the Bank of Japan said it would maintain its long-standing, ultra-loose monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.66 percent, or 220.59 points, to end at 33,706.08, while the broader Topix index added 0.28 percent, or 6.39 points, to 2,300.36.

Overnight, all three US major indices jumped more than one percent, a day after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged but signalled it expects further hikes this year.

The Bank of Japan on Friday left its negative interest rate in place and did not adjust the band in which rates for 10-year government bonds fluctuate, as expected.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday evening that he does not plan to dissolve the lower house and trigger a snap election during the parliamentary session scheduled to end next week.

In the past, elections have caused share prices to rise, analysts say.

Kishida's remarks "and a stronger yen against the dollar led to profit-taking" in the morning, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

"But the market was supported by gains on Wall Street," the brokerage added.

The dollar traded at 140.70 yen, against 140.27 yen in New York on Thursday.

SoftBank Group jumped 2.26 percent to 6,639 yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing gained 1.75 percent to 37,210 yen.

Semiconductor-related shares were higher, with Advantest firming 1.58 percent to 19,860 yen and Tokyo Electron rising 0.49 percent to 20,400 yen.

Nintendo climbed 0.65 percent to 6,266 yen.

