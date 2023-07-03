Tokyo shares close higher after positive business survey

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo shares closed higher on Monday, tracking US shares, with the market also supported by the announcement of an improvement in business confidence among Japanese major manufacturers

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ):Tokyo shares closed higher on Monday, tracking US shares, with the market also supported by the announcement of an improvement in business confidence among Japanese major manufacturers.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.70 percent, or 564.29 points, to end at 33,753.33, while the broader Topix index climbed 1.41 percent, or 32.21 points, to 2,320.81.

In Tokyo, "chip and machinery shares led the indexes higher on the back of gains of US high-tech shares and improvements in business confidence among Japanese firms", Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.

Ten minutes before the opening bell, the closely-watched Bank of Japan's quarterly survey showed that confidence among the country's largest manufacturers rose as business conditions have improved for the first time in seven quarters.

Optimism also grew slightly among non-manufacturers.

The dollar rose to 144.66 yen from 144.33 yen in New York late Friday.

In Tokyo trading, semiconductor-related shares were higher, with Advantest surging 5.92 percent to 20,285 yen and Tokyo Electron soaring 3.93 percent to 21,370 yen.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc jumped 2.24 percent to 5,145 yen while SoftBank Group rose 0.90 percent to 6,834 yen.

Automakers also gained with Nissan jumping 2.55 percent to 603.2 yen and Toyota adding 0.73 percent to 2,325.5 yen.