Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Close Higher After Positive Business Survey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Tokyo shares close higher after positive business survey

Tokyo shares closed higher on Monday, tracking US shares, with the market also supported by the announcement of an improvement in business confidence among Japanese major manufacturers

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ):Tokyo shares closed higher on Monday, tracking US shares, with the market also supported by the announcement of an improvement in business confidence among Japanese major manufacturers.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.70 percent, or 564.29 points, to end at 33,753.33, while the broader Topix index climbed 1.41 percent, or 32.21 points, to 2,320.81.

In Tokyo, "chip and machinery shares led the indexes higher on the back of gains of US high-tech shares and improvements in business confidence among Japanese firms", Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.

Ten minutes before the opening bell, the closely-watched Bank of Japan's quarterly survey showed that confidence among the country's largest manufacturers rose as business conditions have improved for the first time in seven quarters.

Optimism also grew slightly among non-manufacturers.

The dollar rose to 144.66 yen from 144.33 yen in New York late Friday.

In Tokyo trading, semiconductor-related shares were higher, with Advantest surging 5.92 percent to 20,285 yen and Tokyo Electron soaring 3.93 percent to 21,370 yen.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc jumped 2.24 percent to 5,145 yen while SoftBank Group rose 0.90 percent to 6,834 yen.

Automakers also gained with Nissan jumping 2.55 percent to 603.2 yen and Toyota adding 0.73 percent to 2,325.5 yen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Dollar Bank Robot Tokyo New York Japan Market From Nissan Toyota

Recent Stories

ATH admin takes measures to tackle flash flood iss ..

ATH admin takes measures to tackle flash flood issue during monsoon

3 minutes ago
 NCM to showcase UAEREP’s achievements at Interna ..

NCM to showcase UAEREP’s achievements at International Union of Geodesy and Ge ..

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Indus ..

Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) urges govt to inv ..

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Social Services Department launches new gu ..

Sharjah Social Services Department launches new guidance service at Family Court

42 minutes ago
 Thai King Opens First Parliamentary Session Since ..

Thai King Opens First Parliamentary Session Since May 14 Elections

21 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) stron ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) strongly condemns Holy Quran's dese ..

21 minutes ago
RAKEZ signs MoU with ICFA to foster trade and inno ..

RAKEZ signs MoU with ICFA to foster trade and innovation in food and agriculture

1 hour ago
 UAE Government and HPE launch GovTech

UAE Government and HPE launch GovTech

1 hour ago
 Joint efforts by all institutions inevitable for c ..

Joint efforts by all institutions inevitable for country's progress: Prime Minis ..

17 minutes ago
 Trams, Buses in Paris Region to Stop After 21:00 - ..

Trams, Buses in Paris Region to Stop After 21:00 - Transport Coordinator

17 minutes ago
 First UAE Ambassador to Organisation international ..

First UAE Ambassador to Organisation internationale de la Francophonie presents ..

2 hours ago
 After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds val ..

After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds value against rupee

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business