Tokyo shares close higher after US gains

Tokyo, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher on Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street, with investors eyeing key US economic data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index grew 1.21 percent, or 327.90 points, to end at 27,527.64, while the broader Topix index rose 0.98 percent, or 18.69 points, to 1,934.09.

On Friday, Wall Street stocks closed sharply higher after a volatile trading session affected by strong jobs data that was seen as keeping the pressure on the Federal Reserve to further hike interest rates.

The Nikkei index rose following gains in the US market, analysts said.

But Mizuho Securities said traders were "in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the United States CPI (Consumer price Index)" to be released later this week.

The Dollar stood at 147.19 yen, against 146.62 Yen in New York on Friday.

Tokyo shares were boosted by market heavyweight Fast Retailing, Uniqlo's parent company, which gained 1.50 percent to 83,840 yen.

Chip-related issues were higher, with Tokyo Electron surging 3.79 percent to 39,390 yen and Advantest jumping 2.50 percent to 7,770 yen.

Nissan climbed 0.49 percent to 488.5 yen after announcing it is setting up a new company in China to invest in mobility and robo-taxi services.