Tokyo Shares Close Higher After US Gains
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 06:35 PM
Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as major bank shares boosted the market, and following advances on Wall Street
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as major bank shares boosted the market, and following advances on Wall Street.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.13 percent, or 435.13 points, to end at 38,923.03, while the broader Topix index added 0.92 percent, or 25.58 points, to 2,798.07.
"Japanese shares tracked the US trend after the Dow index ended sharply higher on reduced caution among investors following the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price index," IwaiCosmo Securities said.
Megabanks were higher ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting next week.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group soared 2.29 percent to 1,696 yen while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group jumped 1.50 percent to 10,445 yen.
Toyota dropped 1.76 percent to 3,341 yen after the transport ministry said it would carry out on-site inspections over improper vehicle certifications. The automaker will hold a press conference later in the day.
Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing gained 1.79 percent to 40,930 yen while Sony Group rose 1.47 percent to 13,085 yen.
The dollar traded at 157.28 yen against 157.30 yen in New York.
Recent Stories
Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Islamabad arrested
Man shot dead, two injured at district courts
Distt Govt orders godowns owners in Malakand to get registration by June 30
NIM course participants visit PRA
Thousands evacuated from German flood zone as Scholz visits
Federal Ombudsman's regional office takes action against surge in complaints of ..
'Jatli' police arrest three robbers; recover cash
Acquisition of IT education vital to compete with modern world: Commissioner Zh ..
World Athletics launches new biennial championship
BISP Mobile Van facility inaugurated in D.I Khan
Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff su ..
Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World Jr Squash C'ships
More Stories From Business
-
Finance Minister meets with the representatives from Korean Companies working in Pakistan47 minutes ago
-
PSX witnessed bearish trend, losses 303 points57 minutes ago
-
Bilateral cochlear implanted57 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 4 paisa against Dollar32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to implement mechanism TAD1 hour ago
-
Stock markets firm on renewed US rate cut hopes; gas price jumps32 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister appreciate ‘Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's for supporting digitalization in FB ..26 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Microsoft to invest $3.2 bn in AI in Sweden3 hours ago
-
KPRA surpasses annual target for the fiscal year 2023-243 hours ago
-
McKinsey team meets Finance Minister3 hours ago
-
Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection4 hours ago