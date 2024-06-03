Tokyo shares close higher after US gains

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as major bank shares boosted the market, and following advances on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 1.13 percent, or 435.13 points, to end at 38,923.03, while the broader Topix index added 0.92 percent, or 25.58 points, to 2,798.07.

"Japanese shares tracked the US trend after the Dow index ended sharply higher on reduced caution among investors following the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price index," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Megabanks were higher ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting next week.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group soared 2.29 percent to 1,696 yen while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group jumped 1.50 percent to 10,445 yen.

Toyota dropped 1.76 percent to 3,341 yen after the transport ministry said it would carry out on-site inspections over improper vehicle certifications. The automaker will hold a press conference later in the day.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing gained 1.79 percent to 40,930 yen while Sony Group rose 1.47 percent to 13,085 yen.

The dollar traded at 157.28 yen against 157.30 yen in New York.