Tokyo Shares Close Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022 | 12:29 PM

Tokyo stocks closed higher for a third straight day on Wednesday following US gains, as investors remained cautious ahead of a Fed decision later in the day

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed higher for a third straight day on Wednesday following US gains, as investors remained cautious ahead of a Fed decision later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.64 percent or 415.53 points to end at 25,762.01, while the broader Topix index rose 1.46 percent or 26.62 points to 1,853.25.

Japanese shares advanced following "gains in all three US main indexes", Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

Wall Street stocks surged after another steep drop in crude prices that eased worries over inflation, but investors' focus was shifting to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, analysts said.

The Dollar fetched 118.28 Yen in Asian trade, against 118.33 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Toyota ended up 1.84 percent at 1,991 yen, Sony Group rallied 2.74 percent to 11,820 yen, and Nippon Steel was up 2.36 percent to 2,152 yen at the close.

Japan's trade balance in February stood at a deficit of 668.3 billion yen ($5.6 billion), the seventh consecutive monthly deficit, due to imports of fossil fuels and medical products, according to government data released before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt a strong market reaction.

