UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Close Higher Ahead Of Fed Meeting

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Tokyo shares close higher ahead of Fed meeting

Tokyo shares closed higher on Tuesday as investors awaited a Fed policy meeting starting later in the day

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher on Tuesday as investors awaited a Fed policy meeting starting later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.15 percent, or 38.63 points, to end at 25,346.

48, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.79 percent, or 14.35 points, to 1,826.63.

"The Nikkei index opened lower following a mixed close on Wall Street. But it moved into positive territory after a pause in the rise in oil prices, reducing inflation fears," Okasan Online Securities said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Tokyo

Recent Stories

Man gets life term in murder case

Man gets life term in murder case

2 minutes ago
 Indian court upholds Karnataka state ban on Hijab ..

Indian court upholds Karnataka state ban on Hijab in schools

14 minutes ago
 Mongolia reports less than 100 new COVID-19 cases ..

Mongolia reports less than 100 new COVID-19 cases for 3 consecutive days

2 minutes ago
 DOAM all set to preserve KP heritage sites

DOAM all set to preserve KP heritage sites

2 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman vows to expand PSL in competition wit ..

PCB Chairman vows to expand PSL in competition with IPL

36 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan condoles death of PTI social media ..

CM Mahmood Khan condoles death of PTI social media activist Bilal Sahil

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>