Tokyo shares close higher ahead of Fed meeting

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher on Tuesday as investors awaited a Fed policy meeting starting later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.15 percent, or 38.63 points, to end at 25,346.

48, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.79 percent, or 14.35 points, to 1,826.63.

"The Nikkei index opened lower following a mixed close on Wall Street. But it moved into positive territory after a pause in the rise in oil prices, reducing inflation fears," Okasan Online Securities said.