Tokyo shares close higher ahead of Fed speech

Tokyo shares closed higher on Friday, supported by gains in Chinese shares, while investors awaited a key address by the US Federal Reserve chair

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares closed higher on Friday, supported by gains in Chinese shares, while investors awaited a key address by the US Federal Reserve chair.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.40 percent, or 82.90 points, to end at 20,710.91, while the broader Topix index rose 0.28 percent, or 4.19 points, to 1,502.25.